ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster has been charged.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, police found a young child inside of a dumpster near a church in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Officials say the child’s mother has been charged with child abuse.

According to court documents, the child’s mother admitted to putting the baby in the dumpster. She had been picked up earlier on Jan. 28 on a welfare check and when questioned about her child, she told officers where to find the baby.

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation.