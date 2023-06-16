KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Destiny Turner remembers admiring her 2-year-old daughter, Maraya who fell asleep in the backseat of her friend, Coleen’s car after a long day at the river on June 30, 2011.

Maraya. Image courtesy Destiny Turner.

“I played with her hand. She was beautiful and I turned to look at Coleen and everything was normal,” said Turner. “We were going to meet our friend because he was moving to Texas the next day.”

The next thing Turner remembers is waking up in a hospital room.

“I didn’t understand what was going on here,” said Turner. “I heard my grandma and her sister crying and debating on who was going to tell me what happened.”

Records filed in Kay County District Court show that a pickup truck rear ended Coleen’s car.

The impact of the crash was so strong, “the trunk of the vehicle was pushed up into the passenger compartment, and you could not see the backseat at all,” according to court documents.

Maraya was found in the floorboard area of the back seats. “The backseat was crushed forward, and she was pinned in between the backseat and the front seats,” said the report.

She was lifeless and not breathing.

“It was the worst day of my entire life,” said Turner. “It destroyed a lot of people that knew her and loved her.”

Court documents reveal the driver of the pickup, Ashlee Martindale-Ward, “was very incoherent,” had glassy eyes, slurred speech and sluggish motor skills.

“I asked the defendant if she had smoked marijuana or taken pills,” said the sergeant in his report. “She stated that she had done both prior to the accident.”

During an interview, Martindale-Ward allegedly admitted to authorities she had taken numerous pills throughout the day, and some right before the incident.

“She stated that she did not have a prescription for the pills, and that she had unlawfully purchased them on the street. She also stated that she had smoked two bowls of marijuana that day,” said the report. “She stated that she does not remember anything leading to [the] accident after taking the pills and smoking marijuana, and that her first memory is rolling around in the vehicle as it was flipping.”

Court records show Martindale-Ward faced a handful of charges, including murder in the second-degree and driving while under the influence of drugs.

“She served 10 years,” said Turner.

Ashlee Martindale-Ward, Image courtesy Kay Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Martindale-Ward was released from jail in 2021, according to records on the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.

However, nearly a year to the day after being released, on September 16, 2022, Martindale-Ward wrecked into a guard rail.

Court documents show she was arrested for operating a car while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“For her to do it again is just a huge slap in the face to my family and myself,” said Turner.

That’s why Turner is doing all she can to make sure Martindale-Ward, who was also arrested for DUI in 2002, isn’t ever able to get behind the wheel again.

“She’s going to end up killing someone else,” said Turner.

Turner’s taken to social media and started a petition with the hope it’ll convince authorities to lock Martindale-Ward up for good.

“There’s other people that could lose their loved ones and end up with a completely broken, broken heart that is never going to get fixed,” said Turner. “I don’t want anybody else to feel like that. Nobody. I wouldn’t even wish it on her.”

Martindale-Ward is due in court June 23 for sentencing.

KFOR attempted to reach out to Martindale-Ward’s attorney listed on the Oklahoma State Court’s Network website multiple times but was unable to reach him.

We also contacted the Kay County District Attorney’s Office but were told the attorney overseeing the case is out of town for the next week. The DA’s office said any comment about this matter would come from him.