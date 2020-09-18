Mother of OKC murder victim remembers last call with son, hopes killer-on-the-run will be caught

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A father of six was shot and killed, and police are looking for his killer.

“I got the phone call that my son had been shot. I said, ‘Is he okay?’ And they said, ‘No. He’s not okay.’ And I started screaming and crying,” Jamesetta Ward said.

It is what any mother’s reaction would be. It happened Monday afternoon on August 31 inside a room at the Plaza Inn located in south Oklahoma City. Police say Jonathan Ward was shot and killed during an argument with Muhammed Sanders. Little did Jamesetta Ward know that her phone conversation with her son Sunday would be their last.

“We had never spoke that long before. I spoke to him for about 45 minutes. We joked. We laughed. And we played. Never in my life would I have thought that was the last time talking to my son or seeing my son, because we video called,” she said.

Muhammed-Aamir-Zelf-Sanders

Investigators say Sanders pulled the trigger and has been on the run since. Ward, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“You did not have to shoot my son five times. He did not deserve that.”

Ward leaves behind six children.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sanders’ arrest.

If you have any information about Muhammad Sanders’ whereabouts, please immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1200.

