Mother saves 4-year-old son after he nearly drowns in northeast Oklahoma lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 4-year-old nearly drowned in a northeast Oklahoma lake this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Wednesday, around 12:40 p.m., at Skiatook Lake in Osage County.

According to a trooper’s report, the boy was wading in approximately two and half feet of water with a noodle at Twin Point Swim Beach.

The boy’s mother was on the bank and turned to check on her other child, but when she turned back around she noticed the boy was belly side down in the water.

The mother grabbed her son out of the water and started CPR. After a few breaths and hitting the victim on the back, the victim spit up water and started breathing normally.

He was taken to a hospital in Tulsa for observation, and was treated and released.

