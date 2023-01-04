OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The mother of an inmate, who died in the Oklahoma County Jail just days before Christmas, is searching for answers.

“He was very, very sweet,” said Sue Gonzalez. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”

Luis Gonzalez. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Sue Gonzalez, sat with News 4 at a table, with her son’s ashes nearby.

She said Luis, or “Louie”, Gonzalez had type one diabetes since he was a little boy. She said he also suffered from manic bipolar disorder.

Days before his death, Sue said Louie was having a mental health episode, which impacts his ability to maintain his blood sugar.

“It makes them where he’s not thinking correctly. And with the bipolar, he surely wasn’t thinking correctly,” said Sue Gonzalez.

Sue said Gonzalez was involved in a fight with his brother.

“We called the police to get him the help that he needed. Just maintain him so they can calm him down,” said his mother.

Luiz Gonzalez was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail. Two days before his death, Sue said Louie called her from the jail’s medical floor.

“He told me, ‘Mom, my blood sugar was 46. They’re going to kill me if you don’t get some money on the books,’” said Sue Gonzalez. “He wanted this money so he could buy Coke, snacks and stuff to bring his sugar up when it got low.”

“By Wednesday, he had never got to spend a dime,” said Sue Gonzalez.

The jail said staff responded to a welfare check at his cell and found the 39-year-old unresponsive. The jail said Gonzalez died approximately 20 minutes later.

“He needed help and if he’s not in the hospital, the only thing there is, since there’s not mental places for him, is the jail. But, you don’t send them to the jail so they’re going to end up like this,” said Sue as she put her hands on the box containing her son’s ashes.

We reached out to jail staff, who directed us to their previous statement. The incident remains under investigation and they do not suspect foul play.

“I’m expecting my baby boy to come home, and that’s not going to happen,” said Sue Gonzalez.

Sue said she’s now working with an attorney to get the phone call and the medical records.

The jail said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but that report could take months.

We also reached out to TurnKey, the jail’s health care provider, to find out their protocol form inmates like Luis Gonzales. We are waiting for their response.