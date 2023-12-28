POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tiffany Gilmore says every time she gets in the car, it’s a painful reminder of her daughter, Destiny’s, tragic death.

“She was my best friend. I miss her every day, every second of the day,” said Gilmore.

In August of 2021, Destiny was heading south on Brangus Road in Pottawatomie County. Gilmore told KFOR her 17-year-old daughter was speeding, was surprised by the stop sign at the bottom of the hill and lost control.

“She went airborne when she went over Moccasin Trail and she lost control,” said Gilmore. “She hit gravel and it threw her up here and into that tree.”

Destiny died from her injuries. It’s a fate Giilmore thinks could’ve been prevented if her daughter had a warning that a stop was coming.

“I just wish that there had been a stop ahead sign there because, if there had been one, I know she would have stopped,” said Gilmore. “Maybe now I can prevent someone else’s teenager from dying at that intersection.”

Gilmore said she’d reached out to different agencies, but couldn’t find the right person to tackle her request, so she called KFOR.

Shane Colley, the Deputy Director for Pottawatomie County’s Emergency Management Department met with us on Thursday to check out the area. He agrees that a warning sign could be helpful and says they’ll have one up as soon as possible.

“If everybody’s doing 35, not an issue, but the way people travel it, it does express a little bit of concern,” said Colley. “By all means, we want to take care of and address it.”