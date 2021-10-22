Mother, son arrested in Wyoming in connection with Oklahoma man’s murder

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation officials say a mother and son have been arrested in Wyoming in connection to the death of an Oklahoma man.

According to the OSBI, 47-year-old Debbie Senft and 26-year-old Zachary Mussett are currently in custody in the Sweetwater County, Wyoming Detention Center awaiting extradition to Oklahoma to face charges related to the murder of 56-year-old Michael “Andy” McGuffee.

On October 15, McGuffee’s wife was contacted when he did not show up for work and she sent a family member to check on his welfare. When that family member arrived at the residence in the 8300 block of Garvin Drive and saw signs of a fire, he contacted the Blanchard Police Department.

After officers arrived at the scene and found McGuffee deceased, the Blanchard Police Department requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assistance with the investigation.

When OSBI agents arrived on the scene, they determined McGuffee was the victim of a homicide. While agents processed the crime scene, it was discovered that a fire had been started and many items were stolen from the residence, including McGuffee’s pickup truck.

Early this week, agents discovered that items stolen from McGuffee were pawned in Salina, Kansas. A few days later, agents recovered the pickup truck at a car wash off I-35 and 89th Street in Oklahoma City.

The investigation then led agents to Wyoming where Senft and Mussett were located 15 miles east of Rock Springs, Wyoming on I-80 and taken into custody.

Senft, who is McGuffee’s half sister, and Mussett are both charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Arson in the First Degree and are being held without bond in Wyoming.