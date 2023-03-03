BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother and son were found guilty of murdering a relative in Blanchard and trying to hide evidence of the crime.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say the investigation began in October of 2021 when Michael ‘Andy’ McGuffee didn’t show up to work.

Michael “Andy” McGuffee

When his son went to check on him, he found the 56-year-old’s body in a partially burned home.

“There were definitely some stab wounds and violence that occurred to his body. It was pretty obvious once he was located that he was the victim of a homicide,” said Brook Arbeitman, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. “Something suspicious had happened there. There was some kind of fire that didn’t seem like it was naturally occurring.”

Agents say they identified the suspects in the case as McGuffee’s own half-sister and nephew, Debbie Senft and Zachary Mussett.

Debbie Senft and Zachary Mussett

The pair reportedly stopped in Blanchard during their move from Texas to Oregon.

After the murder, investigators claim the pair also pawned McGuffee’s stolen items in Kansas and took off in his truck.

“He basically lost his life for guns and money, you know. Guns and gold. It was just an evil thing that happened,” said Toni Williams, McGuffee’s friend and neighbor.

Senft and Mussett were charged with first-degree murder and arson in relation to McGuffee’s death.

Recently, a jury found Senft and Mussett guilty on both counts.

The jury recommended both be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is set for May 2.