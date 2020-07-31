Mother still begging for answers 6 months after her son’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been just over six months since Robin Jones lost her son.

22-year-old Takota Wise’s body was found at SW 104th and Morgan Road.

“There will be times a certain song will come on or a picture or it’s his birthday, it really starts to tug at you,” said Jones.

She says the loss of her youngest son left a hole in her heart.

“Whenever I was told, well, you have to find your new normal, it was like, no, I don’t want to. My son not in this world is not normal,” she said.

Six months after his death, her son’s killer is still on the run. Oklahoma City detectives are still searching for leads.

“To think, losing your child like that and to think what his last moments are, I live with that every day,” she said.

Jones says Wise had struggled with drugs in the past, but she never thought it would end like this.

“I know sometimes Takota was out in the streets, not always having home, because of his habits but he had a family that loved him, mom, whoever did this didn’t realize Takota has a family that loves him,” she said.

Now, she’s begging anyone who knows something to speak up, and hopes no other parents has to experience the loss she feels.

“I said, how do you get through this? And he said, you put one foot in front of the other and you don’t look back,” said Jones.

A customer from where Jones works made ‘Justice for Takota’ t-shirts.

She says she wears hers all the time to get the word out.

Oklahoma City police say if you know anything, call the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.

