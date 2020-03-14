Mother takes plea deal, admits to helping sons dismember bodies of men in 2018 killing

Crystal Boettler, accused of helping her sons dismember and hide the bodies of two murdered men, was sentenced in an Oklahoma County court Friday afternoon.

Crystal Boettler pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. She was given a 45-year sentence, the maximum for the crime, but will only serve 20 years in prison. The other 25-years were suspended as part of her plea deal.

In court, she admitted to helping her sons, Brett Boettler and Kevin Garcia-Boettler, who already pleaded guilty in the 2018 murders of Jarron Moreland and Alize Smith.

The two men shot and killed Moreland and Smith in a parking lot, then together with Boettler and her boyfriend, Johnny Barker, allegedly dismembered the two men, wrapped them in tarp, tied them to cinder blocks and dropped them to the bottom of a pond where they were later found by authorities.

Loved ones of both victims read statements in court Friday, questioning how she could live with herself after admitting her crime. Even the judge called the crime unconscionable, and warned Boettler to genuinely ask God for forgiveness.

Boettler remained stone-faced throughout the hearing.

Brett Bettler and Kevin Garcia-Boettler both also pleaded guilty, getting a life sentence and 25 years, respectively.

Family of the victims called all of the sentences so far bitter injustice for Smith and Moreland, saying everyone involved in the crime deserves the death sentence.

“It just wasn’t fair,” Kennetha Moreland said, still mourning her son. “That’s all I’ve got to say. It wasn’t fair.”