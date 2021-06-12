Mothers of inmates demand better conditions inside Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of concerned citizens, including several mothers of Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates, gathered outside the jail and demanded better conditions for inmates.

The rally began at about 11 a.m. Saturday and was hosted by the Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse.

The group’s purpose on Saturday was to counter the Criminal Justice Authority’s recent claim that they have improved the jail’s conditions.

Jail officials said they plan to build a building for the purpose of heating items, such as mattresses, towels and clothing, that are infested with bugs.

Natalie Bruno said her son has struggled with numerous problems at the jail, including bed bugs and mold issues. She says the jail has not fixed the problems.

“The living conditions has been really horrible. He’s also had COVID in here. He didn’t have no medical treatment,” Bruno said.

“The only way that we’re going to take care of the horrible conditions that are currently in the jail is if we release the non-violent offenders that are still being kept inside,” another woman at the rally said. “Bed bugs, mold, any of the infestation issues that they’re having inside the building – whenever we’re at or over capacity, it’s gonna be impossible to take care of those situations.”

KFOR reached out to jail officials for a response, but have not heard back.