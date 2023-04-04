OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cleveland County deputies pursued a stolen motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office, the chase began as a traffic stop when deputies stopped a motorcycle with no tags. The driver of the motorcycle stopped, got off and ran but returned to get back on his motorcycle to leave which prompted the pursuit.

The motorcycle was confirmed to be stolen out of Missouri, according to authorities.

Officials say the pursuit ended near I-40 and South Robinson when the motorcycle struck a curb and crashed. The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The driver’s current condition is unknown but was alert at the scene of the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

No other information is available at this time.