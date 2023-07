OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle wreck on the Turner Turnpike exit to the Kickapoo Turnpike.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. and it appears the motorcycle is the only vehicle involved.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and is headed to the hospital.

The exit is shut down as officials clear the scene.

No other information is available at this time.