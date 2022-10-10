NEAR WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.

Troopers say it was just before 8 a.m. on Saturday when Shawn Crawford, 43, of Vian, “failed to negotiate a curve on the off ramp.”

According to the OHP accident report, Crawford’s 2016 Harley Davidson hit the curb, throwing Crawford from the motorcycle and into a metal sign support.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crawford was wearing a helmet. Weather was not a factor in the crash.