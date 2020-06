JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle rider is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after he led police on two high-speed chases on Tuesday.

Wade Hibbler was booked into the jail Tuesday night.

Hibbler led authorities on two separate chases on Tuesday.

Law enforcement members gave up the first chase because of increasing high speeds during busy traffic.

But police saw Hibbler an hour later, chased him again and captured him.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony alluding.