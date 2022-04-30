KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Ponca City man died from injuries he suffered in a crash while he was riding a motorcycle Friday.

Joshua Swartzell, 20, was pronounced dead at Ponca City Hospital, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Swartzell was riding a 2003 Honda CBR 600 on U.S. 77 when the crash occurred at 4:32 p.m., two miles north of Newkirk in Kay County, OHP officials said.

The crash also involved a 1996 Chevy pickup. The pickup’s driver, a Ponca City man, was not injured.

Details on how the crash occurred were not provided. It remains under investigation.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, officials said.