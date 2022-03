OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a vehicle Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred at Northwest 10th and Davis Avenue, according to Oklahoma City police.

The motorcyclist died after colliding with a van.

The condition of the other driver is unknown.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.