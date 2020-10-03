Motorcycle rider dies after struck by vehicle, Yukon police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcycle rider died from injuries suffered when a vehicle crashed into him in Yukon.
Yukon police said the rider, a 21-year-old male, died following the crash, which occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Northwest 10th Street.
The other vehicle, a description of which was not provided, made a left turn and struck the motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider’s name and additional details about the crash were not provided.
