OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the rider’s death.

The crash occurred Thursday night in the 1100 block of Southeast 66th Street.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that the rider of the motorcycle died in the crash, but no other details were available.

It is unknown if another vehicle was involved in the crash.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.