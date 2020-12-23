Motorcycle rider dies in vehicle crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man riding a motorcycle died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Noble County on Tuesday.

Daniel Ortiz Jr., 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 64, a quarter of a mile east of Interstate 35 in Perry, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

The crash also involved a 2020 Ford-150 driven by a 31-year-old Newalla, Okla., man. Two adult passengers were in the pickup. Neither the driver nor the two passengers were injured.

Ortiz suffered “whole body injuries.”