Motorcycle rider dies in 3-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash involving two other vehicles in Oklahoma City.

The three-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Hefner Parkway and Hefner, just north of Britton.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed the man riding the motorcycle died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Oklahoma City police shut down Lake Hefner Parkway at Britton. Officials advise drivers to use an alternate route, such as US-77/Broadway Ext.

This is a developing situation.