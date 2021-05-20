Motorcycle rider in critical condition after struck by alleged DUI driver in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle driven by a motorist who was allegedly driving under the influence.

The accident occurred at Northwest 18th and Portland Thursday night.

The driver that hit the motorcycle allegedly tried to flee the scene upon impact, but was stopped by police, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The victim was taken to a trauma center and is in critical condition.

Police closed down the section of Portland where the crash occurred.

No information was provided on whether police arrested the alleged DUI driver.

Another motorcycle crash occurred in Oklahoma City Thursday night at Meridian and Northwest 52nd. That motorcycle rider died from injuries.