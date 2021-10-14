Motorcycle rider in severe condition following crash in southwest Oklahoma City

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CORRECTION: The police officer actually told KFOR that the motorcycle rider is in severe condition. The article previously reported that he was in critical condition.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person riding a motorcycle is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in the city’s southwest area Thursday night.

The crash occurred at around 7:42 p.m. in the area of Southwest 44th Street and Council Road.

An Oklahoma City Police Department officer told KFOR that a pickup was heading southbound on Council, driving through a greenlight. The officer said the person on the motorcycle was heading west on SW 44th and appeared to have ran a red light. The pickup and the motorcycle crashed inside the intersection.

The rider of the motorcycle is stable, but in severe condition, the officer said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

There is no evidence of intoxication on the part of either driver.