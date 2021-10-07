UPDATE: Motorcycle rider dies from injuries suffered when run over by truck in Oklahoma City

The scene of a crash between a truck and motorcycle in Oklahoma City.

UPDATE: The motorcycle rider who was critically injured when run over by a truck at Southeast 44th and Interstate 35 has died, according to police.

Details have not been released on how the crash occurred.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person who was riding a motorcycle is in critical condition after being run over by a truck in southeast Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

An Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson told KFOR that the accident occurred at Southeast 44th and Interstate 35.

The victim is critical condition, the official said.

The spokesperson said SE 44th will be closed for a few hours as officers investigate the crash and crews clean up the area.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

