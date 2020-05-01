Motorcycle theft suspect crashes at the end of high speed chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed police chase in Oklahoma City Thursday night ended with the suspect – a man allegedly riding a stolen motorcycle – crashing.

The chase, which reached speeds up to 100 mph, ended when the suspect crashed in the area of Hefner and Northwest Expressway.

Oklahoma City police started pursuing the suspect at Main Street and Yukon.

The crash at the end of the chase sent the motorcycle into a ditch.

An ambulance was sent to the scene of the crash.

KFOR has not yet received information about the suspect’s condition.