Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly leading police on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was arrested following a motorcycle chase in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say they were originally called out to S.W. 15th and May after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they couldn’t find a shooting suspect.

However, officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle following a traffic violation. The motorcyclist refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Eventually, the biker attempted to run from the police on foot near I-240 and Eastern. He didn’t get far and was taken into custody.

