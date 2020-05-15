Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Oklahoma City.

Officials say it began as a traffic stop near N.E. 23rd and Lincoln but the motorcyclist fled the scene.

At that point, investigators say he got on the Broadway Extension and began weaving in and out of traffic.

At some points during the pursuit, the motorcyclist reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

“It’s very difficult to chase motorcycles for police cars because they’re very dangerous pursuits. Supervisors in the field have to weigh the risks, basically the risk and reward of whether or not to chase this person,” said Capt. Jeff Spurill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Although police cars couldn’t stay with the motorcyclist, he couldn’t escape the police department’s helicopter. The helicopter allowed officers to block off intersections to prevent the chase from harming innocent drivers.

The chase came to an end when the motorcycle got a flat tire near Memorial Rd. and Rockwell Ave.

The driver’s identity has not been released.