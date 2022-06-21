Correction: It was initially reported that the accident occurred in Del City. It actually occurred in Midwest City.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is being treated by emergency responders after crashing on an interstate bridge and falling down to the street below.

The crash happened in Midwest City shortly before 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcyclist crashed into a retaining wall on Interstate 40, went over the wall and landed several feet below on SE 29th Street.

Image KFOR

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Mid-Del fire and police officials were called to the scene. Paramedics were also called.

Information has not been provided on the motorcyclist’s condition.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.