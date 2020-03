OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a car and a motorcycle got into a wreck Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene after the motorcyclist collided with the side of a car at the intersection of NW 5th and Walker.

Officials tell News 4 as of Saturday evening, the motorcyclist was still in critical condition at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.