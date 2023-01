OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is fighting to survive after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.W. 16th and MacArthur Blvd.

Initial reports indicated the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

When crews arrived at the scene, they immediately rushed the motorcyclist to a hospital in critical condition.

So far, no other information about the case has been released.