Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend has died from his injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m., on CR2330 and CR960, approximately two miles south and two miles east of Custer City.

According to a trooper’s report, 37-year-old Jordan Earls was traveling northbound on CR2330 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and overturned.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries the next day.

OHP says the cause of the crash was due to unsafe speed.