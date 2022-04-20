TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead following an accident with a motorcycle in Tulsa County.

Shortly before 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. 64 and 159th E. Ave. in Leonard, Oklahoma.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old Tyler Jackson, was heading eastbound at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, a 2014 Ford Edge, driven by 60-year-old Sheri Hill Tomilson, was westbound, making a left turn into a parking lot.

Investigators say Tomilson’s vehicle had cleared the roadway when it was hit on the passenger side by the motorcycle.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Tomilson was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.