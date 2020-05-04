Motorcyclist in critical condition after Rogers County crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Rogers County over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. on SH20 near NS4120 in Rogers County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man was traveling westbound on the highway when he went left of center for an unknown reason, striking a 58-year-old man on a motorcycle traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 49-year-old driver was not injured.

The report states officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.