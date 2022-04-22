OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a motorcycle accident near S.E. 44th and High.

Investigators learned the motorcyclist was hit by an SUV, but the driver of the SUV didn’t stay at the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you know any information about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.