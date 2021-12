MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in crash on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident near Reno and Midwest Blvd. involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized the motorcyclist was dead.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was hit from behind by the other driver.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.