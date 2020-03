MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 64-year-old man was killed after he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle this week.

It happened on Friday just before 5 a.m. on Fern Mountain Rd., 1.5 miles west of Muskogee.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, James Kelton, of Muskogee, was traveling eastbound on Fern Mountain Rd. when he collided with a deer.

Kelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was due to the deer in the roadway.