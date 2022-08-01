FILE: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist has died after hitting a deer in Grant County.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to an accident near OK-132 and Kiowa Road in Grant County.

Investigators say 65-year-old Jimmy Ireland was riding a 2009 Victory Vision motorcycle northbound on OK-132 when he hit a deer in the roadway.

Ireland swerved to the right and laid the motorcycle down on its right side.

The motorcycle then overturned 1.5 times in a ditch.

Officials say Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.