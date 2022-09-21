COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a motorcyclist has been killed in an accident with an alleged drunk driver.

Around 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 20, first responders were called to an accident along OK-58 near Medicine Park.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 62-year-old Robbi Mizner was riding his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on OK-58.

At that point, a 2007 Ford F350 was making a left turn and traveled into the bike’s path.

Mizner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the accident report, the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.