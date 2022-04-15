HULBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say a motorcyclist has died after a crash in Cherokee County.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident along 710 Road, west of 413 Road in Cherokee County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 42-year-old Natasha West was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja westbound on 710 Road when she crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.

West was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident report states that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.