TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash during a police pursuit in Tulsa.

On Feb. 22, officers with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police attempted to pull over a motorcycle on S. Riverside Dr.

However, the motorcyclist refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Investigators say the motorcycle was speeding when an SUV pulled out from a parking lot in front of it.

As a result, the bike crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department say the rider, 41-year-old Brian Dexter Pruitt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

At this point, the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to call Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222.