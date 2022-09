OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday evening, emergency crews were called to an accident along S.E. 74th St. and Air Depot Blvd.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they learned that the accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police tell KFOR that the motorcyclist, who was in his 20s, was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.