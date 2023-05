OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man has died following a strange accident on an Oklahoma roadway.

Around 11:45 p.m. on May 11, investigators say 21-year-old Maverick Wayne Reidel was riding a motorcycle westbound along N.E. 150th St. when he hit a black cow in the roadway.

Authorities say Reidel was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.