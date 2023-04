DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Delaware County.

Around 1 p.m. on April 24, emergency crews were called to a crash along OK-20, near Jay.

Authorities say 45-year-old Tommy Ahrens was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went left of center while negotiating a curve.

As a result, Ahrens crashed into a 2008 Ford F-450.

According to the accident report, Ahrens died at the scene.