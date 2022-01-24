Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Wagoner.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22, emergency crews were called to an accident along White Horn Cove Rd., just north of Wagoner.

When troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived on the scene, they realized a motorcyclist had collided with a Dodge minivan.

According to the accident report, 47-year-old Ryan Ward was riding a 2000 Yamaha V6A motorcycle westbound on White Horn Cove Rd. while the minivan was heading eastbound.

At some point, investigators say Ward went left of center in a curve.

The driver of the minivan attempted to avoid a crash by going off the road to the right, but the motorcycle still hit the van head-on.

Ward was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one in the minivan was seriously injured.