Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Wagoner

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

WAGONER, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Wagoner.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22, emergency crews were called to an accident along White Horn Cove Rd., just north of Wagoner.

When troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived on the scene, they realized a motorcyclist had collided with a Dodge minivan.

According to the accident report, 47-year-old Ryan Ward was riding a 2000 Yamaha V6A motorcycle westbound on White Horn Cove Rd. while the minivan was heading eastbound.

At some point, investigators say Ward went left of center in a curve.

The driver of the minivan attempted to avoid a crash by going off the road to the right, but the motorcycle still hit the van head-on.

Ward was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one in the minivan was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter