Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a motorcyclist was killed after he rear-ended a semi-truck at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along southbound I-35 at N.E. 23rd St.

Investigators say 26-year-old Michael Thornton was riding a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle southbound at I-35 at a high rate of speed when he hit a semi-truck.

Officials say Thornton died from his injuries at the scene.

According to the troopers’ report, he was not wearing a helmet

