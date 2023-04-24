KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Kay County.

Around 11 a.m. on April 22, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-77 at Home Road, near Newkirk.

Officials say 31-year-old Robert Dowell was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on US-77 as a 2009 Dodge Journey was heading southbound.

The Dodge crossed the center line and tried to miss hitting Dowell. However, troopers say the bike crashed into the Dodge’s driver’s side.

Dowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the cause of the crash is under investigation.