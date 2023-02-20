KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Kay County.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, emergency crews were called to an accident along US-177 near East Cowboy Hill Rd.

Investigators say a 2007 Lexus RX was heading eastbound when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign. As a result, the Lexus crashed into a 2009 Harley Davidson, driven by 27-year-old Sebastian Kuhr.

Kuhr was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Lexus was suspected of driving under the influence.

However, no other details were available on the report.