Motorcyclist killed in Rogers County 3-vehicle crash

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash near Owasso.

According to the accident report, both Hayes Violett and Bradley Morrison were driving in their vehicles westbound on OK-20.

An unoccupied 2011 Toyota Corolla was on the shoulder on the north side of OK-20.

Violett struck Morrison’s 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle with his 2008 Honda Accord in the rear, forcing the Harley into the Corolla.

Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

Violett was uninjured.

Officials say Morrison was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Recent Headlines: