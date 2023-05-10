OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was killed in a motorcycle accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on May 9, officials say 48-year-old Michael Davis was riding his motorcycle eastbound on S.E. 44th St. at a high rate of speed.

As he approached the Sooner Rd. intersection, investigators say Davis attempted to turn north but couldn’t negotiate the curve.

As a result, he lost control of the bike and began to skid.

Officials say Davis hit his head on the curb. He was rushed to OU Medical Center but was pronounced dead.