EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were taken to a nearby hospital following a wild chase and shootout on Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a motorcyclist on suspicion of a previous crime.

However, the motorcyclist refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase. At times during the chase, officials say speeds exceeded 140 miles per hour on southbound I-35.

During the chase, officials say shots were fired at deputies but no one was hit.

Authorities say the motorcyclist attempted to exit I-35 onto 15th St. in Edmond, but was going too fast for the turn. As a result, the motorcycle crashed into the grass.

Officials say the male driver and a female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Deveraux says deputies found “a pretty substantial amount of drugs at the crash site.”

According to the accident report, the driver, who was identified as 24-year-old Dylan Jackson, was suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash.